Sienna Gestion Buys 47,792 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sienna Gestion boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.7% of Sienna Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of JPM opened at $282.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.57 and a 200-day moving average of $308.38.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded JPM to a “Strong Buy,” boosting short?term bullishness from some retail/analyst circles. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded JPM to a “Strong Buy,” boosting short?term bullishness from some retail/analyst circles. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan Asset Management released its annual College Planning guide — positive PR for the wealth management franchise but unlikely to move the stock materially. College Planning Essentials

J.P. Morgan Asset Management released its annual College Planning guide — positive PR for the wealth management franchise but unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan marked down and repriced software-linked loans in private?credit portfolios and has restricted lending to private?credit firms — a direct hit to capital deployment and a signal of rising credit stress in the $2T private?credit market. This is the primary negative catalyst. Reuters: Restricts Private Credit Lending

JPMorgan marked down and repriced software-linked loans in private?credit portfolios and has restricted lending to private?credit firms — a direct hit to capital deployment and a signal of rising credit stress in the $2T private?credit market. This is the primary negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets (FT, CNBC, PYMNTS, Zacks) report that the markdowns target software firms because of AI disruption risks — investors worry about valuation, liquidity and potential future losses. Zacks: Markdowns Signal Reality Check

Multiple outlets (FT, CNBC, PYMNTS, Zacks) report that the markdowns target software firms because of AI disruption risks — investors worry about valuation, liquidity and potential future losses. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan is facing a proposed class?action lawsuit alleging the bank facilitated a $328M crypto Ponzi scheme — legal risk and reputational concerns that can pressure shares if exposure or fines grow. Cointelegraph: Crypto Ponzi Lawsuit

JPMorgan is facing a proposed class?action lawsuit alleging the bank facilitated a $328M crypto Ponzi scheme — legal risk and reputational concerns that can pressure shares if exposure or fines grow. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and notable institutional rebalancing (reported by Quiver Quantitative) add to sentiment weakness and may amplify intraday selling pressure. Quiver Quant: Insider & Institutional Activity

Heavy insider selling and notable institutional rebalancing (reported by Quiver Quantitative) add to sentiment weakness and may amplify intraday selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Broader market sell?off (oil surge and geopolitical risks) has led to a bank sector pullback, exacerbating JPM’s decline despite its strong fundamentals and recent earnings beat. Marketwide Sell-Off Coverage

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

