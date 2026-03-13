Martingale Asset Management L P Has $31.33 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.