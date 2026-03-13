Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 2,363 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 846,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,932,000 after purchasing an additional 157,456 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 50,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 12.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $225.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.48.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.
More AbbVie News
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie advanced a risankizumab dosing Phase 1 study, signaling continued investment in immunology R&D that supports long?term growth expectations. AbbVie Advances Risankizumab Dosing Study, Signaling Ongoing Immunology Investment
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s ABBV?295 reported encouraging Phase 1 results, adding to near?term pipeline optionality that could drive upside if later?stage data hold. AbbVie Reports Promising Results from Phase 1 Study of ABBV-295
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with an Outperform and $260 target, reflecting bullish analyst conviction around Skyrizi/Rinvoq rollout and immunology growth potential. RBC Capital Says AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Growth Story Is Still in Early Stages
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst fair?value models moved only slightly and views are split — some see upside from immunology, others flag competition risk, leaving headline price targets largely unchanged. How The Narrative For AbbVie (ABBV) Is Shifting On Immunology Growth And Competition Risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Market research highlights expanding opportunities in indications like bipolar depression over the coming decade, a long?term tailwind but not an immediate catalyst. Bipolar Depression Market Expected to Witness Accelerated Expansion During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Amid Advancements in Psychiatric Therapies | DelveInsight
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive setback: UCB’s Bimzelx outperformed AbbVie’s Skyrizi in psoriatic arthritis data, raising market?share and pricing risk for a key immunology franchise. AbbVie’s Skyrizi beaten by UCB’s Bimzelx in psoriatic arthritis
- Negative Sentiment: Reported insider selling drew negative attention and was cited as a near?term headwind to sentiment and share price. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 1% on Insider Selling
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
