Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 2,363 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 846,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,932,000 after purchasing an additional 157,456 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 50,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 12.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $225.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

