Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Natixis Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,588,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,950 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,358,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Alphabet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Google closed its large acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz, bolstering Google Cloud’s security capabilities and signaling continued investment in cloud/AI — a strategic positive for long?term cloud revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New commercial wins for Google Cloud underline enterprise demand for its AI stack — Canal+ struck a multi?year deal to use Google Cloud generative AI for production and recommendations. Read More.

New commercial wins for Google Cloud underline enterprise demand for its AI stack — Canal+ struck a multi?year deal to use Google Cloud generative AI for production and recommendations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and commentaries are constructive: MarketBeat highlights a technical entry point after a pullback and many analysts still rate GOOGL as a buy; Zacks cites earnings growth and price strength as reasons to watch the stock. These viewpoints help support demand from long?term and institutional investors. Read More.

Analyst coverage and commentaries are constructive: MarketBeat highlights a technical entry point after a pullback and many analysts still rate GOOGL as a buy; Zacks cites earnings growth and price strength as reasons to watch the stock. These viewpoints help support demand from long?term and institutional investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Google is reorganizing GFiber into a new independent venture with outside partners (Stonepeak/Astound); Alphabet becomes a minority owner — this recycles capital and reduces direct operational exposure, which is strategically neutral to positive but may have limited near?term earnings impact. Read More.

Google is reorganizing GFiber into a new independent venture with outside partners (Stonepeak/Astound); Alphabet becomes a minority owner — this recycles capital and reduces direct operational exposure, which is strategically neutral to positive but may have limited near?term earnings impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short?interest data in these feeds show zero or NaN values and are not meaningful — no clear short?squeeze or covering signal from these reports. (Data appears erroneous.)

Recent short?interest data in these feeds show zero or NaN values and are not meaningful — no clear short?squeeze or covering signal from these reports. (Data appears erroneous.) Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pressure in key markets is rising: UK regulators have issued warnings and deadlines to tech firms on child safety online, adding potential compliance costs and uncertainty for large platforms. Read More.

Regulatory pressure in key markets is rising: UK regulators have issued warnings and deadlines to tech firms on child safety online, adding potential compliance costs and uncertainty for large platforms. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flags that Google’s AI leadership is being tested by competitors and market expectations — any signs of slowing AI monetization or execution stoke near?term investor anxiety. Read More.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $303.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.37 and a 200 day moving average of $288.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

