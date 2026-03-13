Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,897,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 843.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 464,858 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 605,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 288,493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 268,875 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 944,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after acquiring an additional 213,102 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $58,473.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 96,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,010.01. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Lloyd sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $154,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,616.99. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,518 shares of company stock worth $1,920,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.1%

Power Integrations stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 220.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

