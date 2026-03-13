Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,104,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 201.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,909,000 after buying an additional 2,583,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $287,947,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Amphenol by 8,384.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,802,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,028,000 after buying an additional 1,781,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $131.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average is $134.33. The company has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Recommended Stories

