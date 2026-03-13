Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 13,868 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 107.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the third quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in New York Times by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New York Times News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Heavy, real?time coverage of the war with Iran is driving traffic and engagement across NYT’s core news and live?update formats — larger audiences can lift digital subscriptions and ad impressions in the near term. Iran War Live Updates
- Positive Sentiment: Energy and supply?chain reporting (gas prices and ripple effects of the Iran conflict) tends to increase readership for NYT business coverage, supporting subscription conversion and retention. U.S. Gas Prices Jump for 11th Straight Day, and Oil Pushes Higher
- Positive Sentiment: The Athletic continues to publish sports content that strengthens engagement among paying readers (e.g., in?depth baseball and NHL pieces), supporting NYT’s diversified subscriber base. Can new Mets pitching coach Justin Willard revive the rotation?
- Neutral Sentiment: Wide cultural and awards coverage (Oscars, arts, features) sustains brand value but has unclear short?term revenue impact. Oscars 2026 Predictions
- Neutral Sentiment: Local news and human?interest reporting (e.g., campus shooting, Chinatown piece) reinforce trust and subscriber value but are unlikely to move the stock by themselves. 2 People Injured and Gunman Dead in Shooting at Old Dominion University
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and economic uncertainty — including market volatility tied to the Iran conflict and political decisions affecting trade/tariffs — can prompt advertisers to pull back and weigh on ad revenue, a headwind for total revenue near term. Trump Directs War With the Markets Top of Mind
- Negative Sentiment: No fresh NYT?specific catalysts (guidance, M&A, or material beats) in the recent feed; with the stock trading at a premium multiple, lack of company news leaves shares vulnerable to macro headlines rather than company fundamentals.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
New York Times Stock Down 0.2%
New York Times stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $82.74.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New York Times Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.
Insider Transactions at New York Times
In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $140,739.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,886.04. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 13,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 172,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,778,423.10. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,913 shares of company stock worth $2,214,369. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
New York Times Company Profile
The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.
Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.
