Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 113,750 Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,334,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,359,000 after buying an additional 2,074,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after acquiring an additional 75,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Freshworks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,321,000 after acquiring an additional 101,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 260,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,540,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 333,137 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $275,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,127,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,259.35. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Freshworks had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

