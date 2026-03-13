Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $28.49 Million in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nordson by 11.9% in the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $335.00 target price on Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Nordson Stock Down 2.2%

NDSN stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.18. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The firm had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 23,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.31, for a total value of $6,669,174.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,894.29. This trade represents a 75.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $12,258,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,010,286.24. This trade represents a 39.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 73,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,216 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.