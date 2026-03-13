Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDRL shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Seadrill from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Seadrill from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th.
Institutional Trading of Seadrill
Seadrill Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of SDRL opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Seadrill has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34.
Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.36 million. Seadrill had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Seadrill will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seadrill Company Profile
Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.
Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.
