Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Head-To-Head Comparison

Omeros and Senestech are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Senestech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Omeros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Senestech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and Senestech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros N/A N/A -52.38% Senestech -253.54% -98.35% -73.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros N/A N/A -$156.82 million ($2.02) -5.65 Senestech $1.86 million 6.34 -$6.18 million ($3.65) -0.62

This table compares Omeros and Senestech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Senestech has higher revenue and earnings than Omeros. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senestech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Omeros has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senestech has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Omeros and Senestech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 1 1 2 1 2.60 Senestech 1 1 0 1 2.33

Omeros currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 253.18%. Given Omeros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than Senestech.

Summary

Omeros beats Senestech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. It also develops OMS1029 that is in phase I clinical trials for long-acting second-generation antibody targeting lectin pathway disorders; OMS906 that has completed phase II clinical trials for Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, complement 3 glomerulopathy, and other alternative pathway disorders; and OMS527 that is in phase I clinical trials for addictions and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders. In addition, the company’s products under preclinical development comprise MASP-2, a pro-inflammatory protein target for the treatment of lectin pathway disorders; MASP-3 small-molecule inhibitors for alternative pathway disorders; and Adoptive T-Cell and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapies and Immunomodulators/Immunotoxins/Cancer Vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Senestech

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

