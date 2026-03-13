Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $382.29, but opened at $356.3375. Rheinmetall shares last traded at $361.89, with a volume of 15,619 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall Price Performance
About Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall AG is a Germany-based technology group specializing in defense and automotive solutions. Established in 1889 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, the company operates through two core divisions: Defense and Mobility (formerly Automotive). With a long heritage in engineering and manufacturing, Rheinmetall has evolved into a leading supplier of military vehicles, weapons systems and civilian mobility components, serving customers worldwide.
The Defense division develops and produces a broad portfolio of products and services for armed forces.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rheinmetall
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.