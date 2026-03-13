Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $382.29, but opened at $356.3375. Rheinmetall shares last traded at $361.89, with a volume of 15,619 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.23 and a beta of 0.12.

Rheinmetall AG is a Germany-based technology group specializing in defense and automotive solutions. Established in 1889 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, the company operates through two core divisions: Defense and Mobility (formerly Automotive). With a long heritage in engineering and manufacturing, Rheinmetall has evolved into a leading supplier of military vehicles, weapons systems and civilian mobility components, serving customers worldwide.

The Defense division develops and produces a broad portfolio of products and services for armed forces.

