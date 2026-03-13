Bokf Na Buys 9,102 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Bokf Na raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology by 50.2% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.21.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $405.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $456.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

