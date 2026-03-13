Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $26,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $183.11.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Positive Sentiment: Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares (~$149.61 each), a direct insider purchase that can be interpreted as management confidence in the business. SEC Form 4

Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares (~$149.61 each), a direct insider purchase that can be interpreted as management confidence in the business. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a series of upward revisions to Allegion’s medium- to long?term outlook (multiple quarter raises and FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 increases — FY2026 to ~$8.71, FY2027 to ~$9.00, FY2028 to ~$9.95). These lifts suggest analysts see stronger underlying earnings power beyond the near term.

Zacks Research issued a series of upward revisions to Allegion’s medium- to long?term outlook (multiple quarter raises and FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 increases — FY2026 to ~$8.71, FY2027 to ~$9.00, FY2028 to ~$9.95). These lifts suggest analysts see stronger underlying earnings power beyond the near term. Positive Sentiment: Allegion’s CFO will present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference (Mar 18), giving management a forum to outline strategy and interact with institutional investors. Allegion to Attend 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Allegion’s CFO will present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference (Mar 18), giving management a forum to outline strategy and interact with institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Allegion was featured in a Forbes piece highlighting companies growing dividends, which may attract income-focused investors. 2 Stocks Using Market Chaos To Grow Their Dividends

Allegion was featured in a Forbes piece highlighting companies growing dividends, which may attract income-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed some near-term estimates — notably Q4 2026 EPS to $2.19 (from $2.23) and reduced Q1 2026 — indicating modest near-term pressure on results that can weigh on sentiment.

Zacks trimmed some near-term estimates — notably Q4 2026 EPS to $2.19 (from $2.23) and reduced Q1 2026 — indicating modest near-term pressure on results that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: MSN ran a negative-themed piece (“3 reasons to sell ALLE…”) which can amplify short-term selling pressure from retail investors. 3 reasons to sell ALLE and 1 stock to buy instead

In other news, Director Sue Main purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,220. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

