Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $13.71. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $13.6660, with a volume of 1,665,917 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBSW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.2614 dividend. This represents a yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 22.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 40.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum?group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

