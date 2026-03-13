Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Short Interest Update

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,939 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the February 12th total of 17,703 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong Green CTI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yunhong Green CTI stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Yunhong Green CTI as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Yunhong Green CTI alerts:

Yunhong Green CTI Stock Performance

NASDAQ YHGJ opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Yunhong Green CTI has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Yunhong Green CTI in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yunhong Green CTI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yunhong Green CTI

Yunhong Green CTI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items. The company also offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; and container products, as well as assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong Green CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong Green CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.