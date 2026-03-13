Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Short Interest Update

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,939 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the February 12th total of 17,703 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong Green CTI
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yunhong Green CTI stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Yunhong Green CTI as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Yunhong Green CTI Stock Performance
NASDAQ YHGJ opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Yunhong Green CTI has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Yunhong Green CTI Company Profile
Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items. The company also offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; and container products, as well as assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line.
