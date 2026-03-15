Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. Invests $12.74 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,744,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 11.2% of Ehrenkranz Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,210,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,536,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,076,000 after acquiring an additional 708,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,753.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,296,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,257,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,889,000 after acquiring an additional 191,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,781,000 after acquiring an additional 141,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

EWY opened at $124.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $154.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

Further Reading

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