MRP SynthEquity ETF (NYSEARCA:SNTH) Short Interest Update

MRP SynthEquity ETF (NYSEARCA:SNTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,840 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the February 12th total of 23,841 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

MRP SynthEquity ETF Stock Performance

SNTH traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $27.01. 10,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,271. MRP SynthEquity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $122.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRP SynthEquity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRP SynthEquity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRP SynthEquity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MRP SynthEquity ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the period.

About MRP SynthEquity ETF

The MRP SynthEquity ETF (SNTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. STNH is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through SPX options (S&P 500 index) and US Treasuries. The fund is designed to provide a floor against market losses, approximately 15% of every one-year rolling period. SNTH was launched on Mar 10, 2025 and is issued by Measured Risk Portfolios.

