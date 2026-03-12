Short Interest in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Declines By 52.9%

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,159 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 12th total of 40,658 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,238 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 289,238 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 503,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPYX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.48. 63,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

