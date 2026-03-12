Short Interest in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Expands By 97.8%

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 43,612 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the February 12th total of 22,051 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 857,149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 85,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 92,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:SPPP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 548,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

About Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

