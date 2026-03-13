Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,699,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,840,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,553,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $193.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

