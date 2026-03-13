Invesco Ltd. Purchases 97,387 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,319,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $786.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $913.46 and a 200 day moving average of $842.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

