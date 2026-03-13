Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 790,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,487,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4%
DIS stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Walt Disney News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney named Paul Roeder as Senior EVP & Chief Communications Officer (effective March 19). Roeder is a 25?year Disney veteran and will report to incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro — a hire that should stabilize messaging during the leadership transition and help investor/PR execution. BusinessWire: Paul Roeder Named Chief Communications Officer
- Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World announced reopening dates for refreshed marquee attractions (revamped Buzz Lightyear and Big Thunder Mountain). Reintroducing popular rides typically lifts attendance, F&B and merchandise spend at parks. WFLA: Reopening Date for Revamped Buzz Lightyear
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is promoting new family experiences and a summer “Cool KIDS’ SUMMER” package, plus a free dining-plan promotion for select 2026 packages — actions that can accelerate bookings and occupancy in the near term (though they may compress per?guest margins). Yahoo Finance: Walt Disney World Launches New Family Experiences
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing leadership shakeups in Parks & Experiences (new heads for parks/cruises and a new Disneyland president role) indicate management is reorganizing to prioritize parks growth — potentially positive for execution at Disney’s highest?margin segment. TravelPulse: Leadership Shakeup for Theme Parks
- Neutral Sentiment: The company announced its annual shareholders’ meeting will be webcast on March 18 — a scheduled event where management could provide additional color on strategy under incoming leadership. BusinessWire: Annual Meeting Webcast
- Negative Sentiment: A broader media headwind: reports show YouTube’s ad revenue exceeded Disney’s (2025), highlighting intense competition for ad dollars and the challenge streaming ad monetization faces — a risk to Disney’s Media & Entertainment revenues. MSN: YouTube Out Earns Disney in Ad Revenue
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
