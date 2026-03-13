Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 785 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 785 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $160,242.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932,452.02. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,939 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $1,580,912.37.

On Thursday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $430,156.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,413 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.56, for a total value of $573,232.28.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 784 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total value of $188,575.52.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 37,175 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total value of $9,016,424.50.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 23,948 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $5,621,553.52.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $190.31 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -124.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.96.

Natera News Summary

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Natera by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Further Reading

