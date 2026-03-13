Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 785 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 785 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $160,242.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932,452.02. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,939 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $1,580,912.37.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $430,156.80.
- On Wednesday, January 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,413 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.56, for a total value of $573,232.28.
- On Tuesday, January 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 784 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total value of $188,575.52.
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 37,175 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total value of $9,016,424.50.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 23,948 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $5,621,553.52.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $190.31 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -124.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.96.
- Positive Sentiment: Natera announced the commercial launch of its Zenith™ Genomics rare?disease diagnostic product, marking a new commercial offering that could expand the company’s addressable market for clinical whole?genome testing. Natera Announces Commercial Launch of Zenith™ Genomics for Rare Disease Diagnosis
- Positive Sentiment: MyOme debuted the Zenith™ portfolio with Natera and launched long?read methylation analysis at ACMG 2026 — a technology/commercial collaboration that could broaden Natera’s diagnostic capabilities (epigenetic and long?read WGS) and improve clinical utility over time. MyOme Debuts Zenith™ Portfolio with Natera and Launches Long-Read Methylation Analysis at ACMG 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction in the space: competing specialist GeneDx reported a share drop after Natera’s launch, suggesting investors see the new product as competitive and potentially share?grabbing in the rare?disease testing market. This is an indirect validation of the commercial opportunity. GeneDx stock falls as Natera launches competing rare disease test
- Neutral Sentiment: Natera presented at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (transcript available). The presentation provides management commentary on product adoption, reimbursement and growth drivers — useful for modeling but not an immediate market catalyst on its own. Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Presents at Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2026 Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Steven Chapman sold ~5,623 shares and other senior insiders (CFO Michael Brophy, John Fesko, Solomon Moshkevich) also sold shares on the same date. Multiple concurrent insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s downward pressure. SEC Form 4 — CEO Sale
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.47.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Natera by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.
Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.
