Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.21 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Reliance worth $32,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Reliance by 4.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,298,000. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.33.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $1,975,305.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $299.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.40. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $365.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

