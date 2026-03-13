Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.21 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Reliance worth $32,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Reliance by 4.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,298,000. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Reliance
Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reliance’s metals unit AMI Metals won large U.S. infrastructure and defense contracts (multi?billion scope) to supply steel/aluminum for Southwest border projects and Lockheed Martin programs — this supports near?term revenue visibility for RS’s processing/supply franchises. RS Unit Clinches Multi-Billion U.S. Infrastructure, Defense Deals
- Positive Sentiment: The company recently increased its quarterly dividend (from $1.20 to $1.25), raising the annualized payout to $5.00 — a cash?return signal that can support investor sentiment and income demand for the stock. Reliance Price Performance / Dividend Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analyst notes are mixed: some firms trimmed ratings/targets while others raised or reiterated targets — the consensus remains a “Hold” with an average target near $324, leaving room but no strong catalyst from upgrades alone. Reliance Inc. (RS) sees optimism from analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Several widely circulated Indian news stories report the Enforcement Directorate attaching assets worth Rs 581 crore in a case involving Anil Ambani’s Reliance group. Those headlines refer to a different corporate group (Anil Ambani’s Reliance) and are unrelated to Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS), but the name overlap can create short?term confusion and headline?driven volatility. ED attaches assets worth Rs 581 cr belonging to Anil Ambani-led Reliance firms
- Negative Sentiment: An insider (SVP William Smith II) sold 6,615 shares recently; while insider sales can be routine, the disclosed sale added to near?term selling pressure. SEC Form 4 – Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Last reported quarter showed an EPS miss (reported $2.40 vs. ~$2.80 consensus) despite ~12% revenue growth; that earnings shortfall remains a near?term concern until margin recovery or upside execution becomes evident. Guidance for Q1 was provided (4.50–4.70 EPS) — monitor upcoming results vs. expectations. Reliance earnings summary
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $1,975,305.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Reliance Stock Performance
NYSE RS opened at $299.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.40. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $365.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.
Reliance Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.
About Reliance
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.
Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
