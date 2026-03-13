Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $218,642.06 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $218,642.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 80,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,130.66. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pravin Desale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Pravin Desale sold 1,331 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $120,628.53.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Pravin Desale sold 685 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $65,376.40.

On Friday, December 12th, Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $65,517.51.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,322.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,538,000 after buying an additional 3,885,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,440 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,185,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $85,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

