FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of FTAI Aviation worth $29,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 11.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $237.15 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.90.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.The business had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.22.

FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

