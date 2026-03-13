Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Pentair plc $PNR

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Pentair worth $52,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pentair by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,669 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $1,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 93.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,024,000 after purchasing an additional 192,125 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in Pentair by 26.7% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 313,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 66,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 287.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.47.

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNR opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

