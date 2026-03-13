Seven Mile Advisory Invests $864,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $152.71.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

