John Calmes, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) insider John Calmes, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,387.92. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 25.01 and a current ratio of 25.01. World Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $104.99 and a 52 week high of $185.48. The firm has a market cap of $672.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day moving average is $148.93.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $128.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company’s core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

