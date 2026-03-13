John Calmes, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) insider John Calmes, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,387.92. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 25.01 and a current ratio of 25.01. World Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $104.99 and a 52 week high of $185.48. The firm has a market cap of $672.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day moving average is $148.93.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $128.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
WRLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.
The company’s core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.
