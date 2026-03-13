Seven Mile Advisory Invests $1.45 Million in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. $DTF

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 275,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE DTF opened at $11.46 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax-exempt current income and return of capital on a specified termination date in 2028. The fund pursues its investment objective primarily by investing in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by state and local governmental entities across the United States. Its portfolio typically focuses on investment-grade obligations, though it may allocate assets across different maturities to manage income generation and portfolio duration.

The fund is structured to liquidate its holdings and return net assets to shareholders upon reaching its scheduled termination date in August 2028.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.