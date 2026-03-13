Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,019,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 998,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,995,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $2,836,310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,252,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,336,304,000 after purchasing an additional 616,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $250.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

TXN stock opened at $190.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day moving average of $186.46. The company has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.41%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

