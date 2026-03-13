Insider Selling: Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Director Sells $131,013.75 in Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) Director Quentin Jr. Smith sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $131,013.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,572.75. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Orion Group Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of ORN opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.66 and a beta of 1.15. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Orion Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.29%.The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 790.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,780 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.