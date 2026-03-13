Comparing Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) and Brag House (NASDAQ:TBH)

Brag House (NASDAQ:TBH – Get Free Report) and Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brag House and Brightstar Lottery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brag House 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brightstar Lottery 0 1 1 1 3.00

Brightstar Lottery has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.42%. Given Brightstar Lottery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightstar Lottery is more favorable than Brag House.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brag House N/A -19.52% -8.16% Brightstar Lottery 5.85% 9.81% 1.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Brag House and Brightstar Lottery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.3% of Brightstar Lottery shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Brightstar Lottery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brag House and Brightstar Lottery”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brag House N/A N/A -$3.29 million ($0.20) -1.23 Brightstar Lottery $2.51 billion 0.94 $147.00 million $0.76 16.61

Brightstar Lottery has higher revenue and earnings than Brag House. Brag House is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightstar Lottery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brightstar Lottery beats Brag House on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brag House

Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (“Gen Z”) audience. The vision for Brag House began with our founders — co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Lavell Juan Malloy, II and co-founder, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer Daniel Leibovich — who recognized a need in the gaming industry for an esports platform focused on the casual college gamer. Driven by this vision, our mission is to facilitate, support and enhance the organic — and sometimes spontaneous — creation of digital communities of casual games while delivering value to our shareholders through our diversified revenue model. • Our Vertically Integrated Social Network. Driven by our founders’ vision, we have developed and intend to implement an integrated social network that facilitates the development of digital communities of casual gamers that are supported and enhanced through interactive streaming capabilities, instant messaging, openly available community spaces, leaderboards and our Brags — unique risk-free non-monetary, non-transferrable “bets” that users can place on gaming outcomes. Our vertically integrated approach combines gamer recruitment, facilitation of community engagement and content creation, live-stream production and tournament host activities. By facilitating the creation and publication of all content on our platform, we believe we will be able to offer a one-stop interface and control all aspects of the user experience, from community building, to gamified engagement, to hosting and producing tournaments. Through our company platform, or our Brag House Platform, we aim to attract college-aged gamers by using differentiated engagement functionalities to meet them where and how they play. • Our Diversified Revenue Channels. Our diversified revenue model focuses on advertising and branding partnerships (B2B) as well as our members and users (B2C). To date, all of our current revenue has been generated B2B from Tournaments and Tertiary Fees. Our other intended revenue sources we discuss in this prospectus have not generated meaningful revenue as of yet. • B2B: Tournaments and Tertiary Fees We are able to leverage our esports tournaments to enhance and monetize our B2B partnerships. We perform all publicity and marketing for the tournament and host its production, including the streaming and live broadcast of the tournament. Through December 31, 2024, we have held 27 tournaments, and seven of those tournaments were sponsored by corporate entities including Fortune 500 companies that have generated approximately $667,000 in revenue for us. We anticipate that for 2025, tournaments and sponsorships with major sports enterprises and corporate entities will constitute approximately 99% of our revenue, while subscriptions, merchandise and other forms of revenue to be approximately 1%. Data Insights As we continue to build our technology platform, we plan to implement our data insights model in Q2 2025 that will collect anonymized and aggregated data based on the habits, values, and social media use of our primary userbase, currently the Gen Z audience, and use such information to empower brand advertisers to craft highly effective, hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Our goal is to make Brag House uniquely positioned to offer brands the option to pay for accessing unparalleled insights into Gen Z’s needs and desires. Specifically, we aim to build and leverage comprehensive data, including, but not limited to lifestyle and behavior insights, and predictive analytics, without sharing Personal Identifiable Information (“PII”). This will empower brands to craft highly effective, hyper-personalized marketing strategies that resonate with Gen Z’s needs and desires. Advertising and Marketing Fees At Brag House, we aim to connect advertisers with college-aged gamers, consumers and esports fans. This involves soliciting advertisers to promote their products through digital channels (such as on our social media accounts and in our Brag House Platform), and also through physical channels (such as by advertising with billboards or signs at our live events). In growing the network of Brag House Platform users, we will continue to make ourselves and our events an appealing destination for advertisers to promote their products. Collegiate Leads Program We will continue to develop our network through our Collegiate Leads Program, or our CL Program — where our on-the-ground student ambassadors (i.e. “Collegiate Leads”) help us refine our product offering and expand our footprint on campuses around the country. Through our CL Program, our Collegiate Leads will represent Brag House, organize local tournaments and promote brand awareness. We plan to have over 50 Collegiate Leads across 50 campuses. In addition to promoting Brag House at their own schools, we plan to have these Collegiate Leads reach out to other universities and establish a gaming presence in over 150 colleges and universities in the United States by the end of 2025. • B2C: We intend to offer a subscription model in which our users can select from different membership tiers, giving them access to additional features, prizes and Brag Bucks — our non-monetized and non-transferrable virtual coin that can be used only within our platform’s ecosystem. As of December 31, 2024, we had not commenced offering paid subscriptions (memberships). We anticipate offering paid subscriptions in 2025. Our mission is to foster connectivity and to facilitate an organic and inclusive community in which casual gamers, streamers, fans and friends can compete, enjoy friendly bragging and bantering in a safe environment, support their players and teams and win prizes. To that end, we create exciting and personalized experiences for our users. Our vertically integrated Brag House Platform incorporates features for social media interaction, live streaming and gamification through both web and mobile offerings to provide gamers, streamers and their friends the opportunity to celebrate their love of gaming and competition. We leverage existing college sports rivalries by hosting tournaments and live-streams with a top-tier production experience, which includes game commentary, in-game interviews, play-by-play analysis, post-game analysis, live broadcast digital visuals and tournament brackets. In addition, we encourage our users to engage with these tournaments and live-streams by offering them the ability to partake and enter in-game stat-based predictions on the outcomes of these events. This is known as our “Bragging Functionality.” Our Bragging Functionality includes our in-platform non-monetary, non-transferrable currency, or Brag Bucks, that are utilized by our users to enter into those predictions, as well as digital tokens that are awarded to users for engaging with the Brag House Platform. These digital tokens, or Loyalty Tokens, can be redeemed for prizes. Whether through gameplay highlights, live-streamed esports competitions or custom-designed digital gameplay environments, the Brag House audience is regularly watching and engaging. Our principal executive offices are located at 45 Park Street, Montclair, NJ.

About Brightstar Lottery

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for the gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games. Further, it offers digital gaming and betting; sports betting; and technology and management services. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including blackjack, roulette, slot games, poker, bingo, and other casino card games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offer player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfer services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

