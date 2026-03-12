Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$10.80 million for the quarter. Greenlane Renewables had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

Greenlane Renewables stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 4.40.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas (‘RNG’) from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste.

