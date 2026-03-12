Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$10.80 million for the quarter. Greenlane Renewables had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.58%.
Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance
Greenlane Renewables stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 4.40.
About Greenlane Renewables
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlane Renewables
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Iran Conflict Reveals Trump’s Most Powerful Weapon
- What central banks are doing with gold right now
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.