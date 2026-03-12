LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.6050. Approximately 95,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 263,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.83.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 292.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 109.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 285,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 221,071 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LiveWire Group by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,469 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE: LVWR) is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

