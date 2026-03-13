NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 14,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 69,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

About NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy. ROOF was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by IndexIQ.

