Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Acquires £150.72 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 per share, for a total transaction of £150.72.

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Jennie Daly sold 490,379 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101, for a total value of £495,282.79.

On Monday, February 9th, Jennie Daly bought 139 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 per share, with a total value of £150.12.

On Thursday, January 8th, Jennie Daly purchased 139 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 per share, with a total value of £150.12.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 97.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.26.

Taylor Wimpey ( LON:TW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Wimpey announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the homebuilder to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 132 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 143 to GBX 137 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 109 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 124.44.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

