KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. Zacks Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBCSY

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.