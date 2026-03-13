Contrasting Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) and United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG)

United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG – Get Free Report) and Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United Resource Holdings Group and Iamgold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Resource Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Iamgold 23.29% 19.26% 12.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Resource Holdings Group and Iamgold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Resource Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Iamgold 0 2 6 2 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Iamgold has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.97%. Given United Resource Holdings Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Resource Holdings Group is more favorable than Iamgold.

United Resource Holdings Group has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iamgold has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of United Resource Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Iamgold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Iamgold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Resource Holdings Group and Iamgold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Resource Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iamgold $2.85 billion 4.42 $664.40 million $1.15 18.59

Iamgold has higher revenue and earnings than United Resource Holdings Group.

Summary

Iamgold beats United Resource Holdings Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Resource Holdings Group

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining, and milling operations in the United States. It is also involved in the procurement and acceleration of equity positions in small and mid-sized companies. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

