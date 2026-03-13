Short Interest in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Increases By 309.1%

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,947 shares, an increase of 309.1% from the February 12th total of 3,165 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Comm Services ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 649.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $119.28 on Friday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.38 and a 1 year high of $126.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $697.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

