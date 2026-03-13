Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $10.15 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.37%.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 571,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,711.10. The trade was a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

