Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Short Interest Up 302.8% in February

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 211,284 shares, a growth of 302.8% from the February 12th total of 52,457 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Advisors Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $263.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.13 and a 200-day moving average of $284.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

