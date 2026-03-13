TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.30 and traded as low as GBX 84. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 84.80, with a volume of 610,613 shares changing hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 0.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.29. The firm has a market cap of £297.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 9.70 EPS for the quarter. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund had a net margin of 110.59% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.