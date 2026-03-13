Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Croda International PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and traded as low as $18.4460. Croda International shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 21,122 shares traded.

Croda International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

About Croda International

Croda International plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals company headquartered in East Yorkshire, England. Established in 1925, Croda has built a global reputation for developing and manufacturing high-performance ingredients derived primarily from natural oils and renewable resources. The company’s research-driven approach has enabled it to innovate across a wide range of sectors, delivering solutions that combine efficacy, sustainability and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

Croda’s operations are organized around three core segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences and Performance Technologies.

