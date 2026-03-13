Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $11.60. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.6150, with a volume of 706,394 shares trading hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal bonds, focusing on securities that enjoy strong credit quality and are issued by states, municipalities and public authorities across the United States.
In constructing its portfolio, NEA emphasizes bonds that are rated investment grade by one or more major rating agencies, with an aim to balance income generation and risk management.
