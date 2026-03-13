NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,510.26 and traded as low as GBX 1,434.40. NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,442, with a volume of 15,985 shares.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,510.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,512.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £614.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Louisa Symington Mills acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,572 per share, with a total value of £10,218. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London listed FTSE-250 investment company which invests directly in private companies alongside some of the world’s leading private equity managers.

Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman’s platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.