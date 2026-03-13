Insider Buying: Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Insider Acquires £8,760 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 per share, for a total transaction of £8,760.

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jack Pailing acquired 20,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 per share, with a total value of £14,800.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Pailing bought 16,350 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, with a total value of £12,099.

Naked Wines Price Performance

LON:WINE opened at GBX 72.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.20. Naked Wines plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42 and a 52-week high of GBX 95. The firm has a market cap of £49.80 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Naked Wines ( LON:WINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (4.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 target price on shares of Naked Wines in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 150.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

