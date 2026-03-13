Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 305,306 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 450.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 305,306 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $37,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,877,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 666,448 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 533.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 730,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 1,296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,262,000 after purchasing an additional 549,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 17,371.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 547,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 661.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $145.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,020,912.68. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,495,125. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,080. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 target price on Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Twilio in a research report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

