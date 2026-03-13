Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,453.80 and traded as low as $2,173.40. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $2,224.9751, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,453.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,467.06.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions is a French luxury goods house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear apparel, silk scarves, fragrances, watches and jewelry. Founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès as a harness workshop in Paris, the company has evolved into one of the world’s most prestigious names in fashion and lifestyle. Its products are characterized by meticulous craftsmanship, use of fine materials and timeless design, catering to a discerning global clientele.

The company’s product portfolio is anchored by its iconic leather creations, including the Birkin and Kelly handbags, which are handcrafted by skilled artisans in France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.